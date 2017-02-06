Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Watch Big Sean Cover Kanye West’s ‘I Wonder’

February 6, 2017 5:51 AM
Filed Under: Big Sean, kanye west

By Annie Reuter

To promote the February 3 release of his new studio album I Decided, Big Sean visited BBC Radio 1Xtra in the UK where he covered Kanye West’s “I Wonder” and performed two of his own tracks, “Bounce Back” and “Moves.”

Related: 5 Best Songs on Big Sean’s ‘I Decided’

Big Sean’s performance of his GOOD Music boss’ song was high-energy and impacting. “I Wonder” was featured on West’s third studio album, Graduation, released in 2007.

I Decided features collaborations with Eminem on “No Favors,” Migos on “Sacrifices” and The Dream on “Sunday Morning Jetpack.”

Watch Big Sean’s performance of “I Wonder” on Radio.com.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live