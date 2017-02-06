Chet’s Randoms for 2/6/17

Here are a few random facts for you….

Denmark has had four different prime ministers since 1993. Three of them had the last name Rasmussen, and none of them are related.

The Atlantic Ocean is much saltier than the Pacific.

The first department store Santa was in Brockton, Massachusetts in 1890.

The day Heath Ledger died in 2008, “Heath Ledger” was the number one term searched on Google. The number two most-searched term? “Keith Ledger.”

Mosquitoes prefer certain blood types over others. If you’re blood type O, you’re most likely to get bit.