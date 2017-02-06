Drake Teases Potential Young Money Reunion Show

By Hayden Wright

In 2009, members of the Young Money Entertainment label banded together to record We Are Young Money, a seminal text in the careers of Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and other superstar affiliates. Since then, the group have gone their separate ways — releasing music under the Young Money banner but only occasionally teaming up to work together. During a performance at London’s O2 Arena, Drake said a Young Money reunion might happen as soon as summer 2017.

“This no word of a lie. I just got off the phone with Nicki and she told me to tell y’all, ‘Hello,’” he said. “We might have to do something special, we might have to do some Young Money reunion sh– out here this summer.”

He followed that with an apparent open call to his labelmates.

“I might have to bring all my friends from America, all my friends from Canada, the whole OVO,” he said. “So listen, this is the last chance tonight. It’s up to each and every one of y’all. If you ready to work with me, Ima work with you. We gon come back and kill this s—.”

The Young Money saga to be continued…