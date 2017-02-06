Katy Perry to Perform at the GRAMMYs

By Radio.com Staff

Katy Perry will perform at the 59th annual GRAMMY Awards. The Recording Academy confirmed her upcoming appearance via Twitter this afternoon (Feb. 6).

Perry joins a star-studded lineup that features Beyoncé, Adele, Daft Punk, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, Little Big Town and Sturgill Simpson.

The GRAMMYs air live on CBS Sunday, February 12th 8pm ET/5pm PT.