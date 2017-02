You cannot dispute that Tom Brady is the GOAT. You just can’t. He has more Super Bowl titles than any quarterback, ever. He stands alone above Joe Montana Above Terry Bradshaw

Add those rings to his hot supermodel wife, his perfect children and his beautiful face and you have someone definitely worth of having a song done for them.

Enter Spence, and the very patriotic number, “America, the Beautiful,” except it’s about Tom Terrific. Hear “Tom-erica, the Beautiful.”