Spence’s Challenge: Monday, February 6th

The Terrible Herbst Jackpot is at $323 if you can tie Spence, but you can win an extra $1000 if you beat him! Listen, Practice, and Play!
- According to a recent report, Britain’s grocery stores are beginning to ration which food group because they are running out of it? A: VEGETABLES
- Which Pro Bowler took the field yesterday in the Super Bowl with a broken leg? A: ALEX MACK
- Which Hollywood star had an Instagram breakdown after driving away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in their car? A: SELMA BLAIR
- Which college football coach is getting the side-eye this morning after being spotted partying in a club with coeds over the weekend? A: LANE KIFFIN
- Who sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl yesterday? A: LUKE BRYAN