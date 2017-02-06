Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, February 6th

February 6, 2017 9:25 AM By Spence
The Terrible Herbst Jackpot is at $323 if you can tie Spence, but you can win an extra $1000 if you beat him! Listen, Practice, and Play!

 

  1. According to a recent report, Britain’s grocery stores are beginning to ration which food group because they are running out of it?       A: VEGETABLES
  2. Which Pro Bowler took the field yesterday in the Super Bowl with a broken leg?       A: ALEX MACK
  3. Which Hollywood star had an Instagram breakdown after driving away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in their car?        A: SELMA BLAIR
  4. Which college football coach is getting the side-eye this morning after being spotted partying in a club with coeds over the weekend?         A: LANE KIFFIN
  5. Who sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl yesterday?          A: LUKE BRYAN
