Chet’s Randoms for 2/7/17

Here are a few random facts for you….

The first song ever played on the radio was “O Holy Night” on Christmas Eve in 1906. (Followed by nine more in a row and then Kathy with traffic! Don’t touch that dial!)

Mozambique is worth the most points in Scrabble of any country, at 32 . . . at least it would be if you were allowed to play country names. Kyrgyzstan would be second, with 30 points.

There are 12 teams in the NCAA’s Ohio Valley Conference . . . but none of them are from Ohio. They’re from Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

After Janet Leigh watched herself in the famous shower scene in “Psycho”, she never took another shower . . . she only took baths for the rest of her life.

Astronauts in space can’t do laundry, so dirty clothes from the International Space Station get sent out into space to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.