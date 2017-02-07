Daft Punk to Open Pop-Up Shop with Special Edition Merch

By Radio.com Staff

Daft Punk has announced they will open an unusual pop-up shop in West Hollywood Los Angeles on February 11th. The shop closes just days later on February 19th.

Related: GRAMMYs to Collaborations Including Daft Punk & The Weeknd

The French producers have curated limited edition official Daft Punk apparel and accessories created for them by Gosha Rubchinskiy, Off-White, Enfants Riches Deprimes, Darkdron, Hevert Manufacturier and Han Cholo.

According to a release from the band, the pop-up store will also feature a capsule of special edition apparel and accessories created by Daft Punk official merchandise uniquely for the Daft Punk pop-up at Maxfield as well as selection of the D.P.O.M. online product range, including New Era Hats, Medicom Toys, KWay Jackets, Wham-O Frisbees, Russell Yo-Yo and Fisher Space Pen.

The pop-up will be located inside Maxfield concept store at 8818 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069.