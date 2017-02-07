Dr. Luke Claims Kesha Owes Him Over $1.3 Million in Royalties

By Amanda Wicks

The ongoing legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke continued Monday (February 6th) when the producer claimed in a new motion that Kesha owned him over $1.3 million in royalties.

The new details were shared in an attempt to throw out Kesha’ previous counterclaim that Dr. Luke still owed her royalties and was interfering with her attempt to record and release a new album.

“Plaintiffs have paid Kesha her royalties for all relevant accounting periods, while Kesha baselessly refuses to pay Plaintiffs the much larger sums she owes them,” Dr. Luke’s attorneys Christine Lepera and Jeffrey Movit stated in a memorandum. “In December 2016 alone, Defendant received payments under her contracts with Plaintiffs in excess of $650,000. In sharp contrast, Defendant admits that she owes Plaintiff KMI over $1.3 million in ancillary royalties that she has failed to pay” (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Dr. Luke’s claim over unpaid royalties pertains to Kesha’s amended agreement with his publishing company Kasz Money. That agreement states she must pay 10% every time her likeness or name is used, and must also pay either 10% of her net tour receipts or 5% of her adjusted gross tour receipts, whichever is greater. He has not received any royalties from her appearance at Coachella last year, among her other performances.