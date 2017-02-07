Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, February 7th

February 7, 2017 8:29 AM By Spence
Chet took a little extra time writing questions today and yet… SPENCE WINS AGAIN! The Terrible Herbst Jackpot is now at $348.00, which you can win if you tie Spence… but win an extra $1,000 if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. One of the most famous NASCAR driver needs about $15 million more in sponsors if they are to have a car to drive this season. Which famous driver is in danger of not racing?       A:DANICA PATRICK
  2. Who did Matt Damon disguise himself as to sneak onto the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live?   A: TOM BRADY
  3. Which law enforcement agency taken the lead in the case to find Tom Brady’s missing jersey?   A:TEXAS RANGERS
  4. Which soccer superstar and global celebrity is taking a beating in the press after hacked emails show him lobbying hard for knighthood?        A:DAVID BECKHAM
  5. What did an astronaut throw that traveled 564, 664 yards in space?       A:FOOTBALL
