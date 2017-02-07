Spence’s Challenge: Monday, February 7th

Chet took a little extra time writing questions today and yet… SPENCE WINS AGAIN! The Terrible Herbst Jackpot is now at $348.00, which you can win if you tie Spence… but win an extra $1,000 if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- One of the most famous NASCAR driver needs about $15 million more in sponsors if they are to have a car to drive this season. Which famous driver is in danger of not racing? A:DANICA PATRICK
- Who did Matt Damon disguise himself as to sneak onto the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live? A: TOM BRADY
- Which law enforcement agency taken the lead in the case to find Tom Brady’s missing jersey? A:TEXAS RANGERS
- Which soccer superstar and global celebrity is taking a beating in the press after hacked emails show him lobbying hard for knighthood? A:DAVID BECKHAM
- What did an astronaut throw that traveled 564, 664 yards in space? A:FOOTBALL