The After the Show Show: Episode 4

February 7, 2017 11:02 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Basically, after our show on 98.5 KLUC, we pop into another studio for candid and insightful discussion of the issues and topics that you care about…no, not really. It’s just “The After the Show Show.”

This episode, Dr. Sadie Allison also known as, “Americas Pleasure Coach” joins the team to give Kayla some “female advice.” Chet decides to open the package of goodies Dr. Allison sent, including the “Womanizer!”

Find out how Kayla reacts to the “Womanizer” and other goodies below!

 

