Vanessa Prado recently gave birth to her first baby boy with her boyfriend Dennis… IN A COP CAR! She woke up Thursday morning with contractions only to realize that the baby was coming! Dennis quickly called the police station to rush her to the hospital. They only made it a few blocks before the car had to be pulled over, and you’ll never guess what she named the baby! It’s today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

