Chet’s Randoms for 2/8/17

February 8, 2017 10:09 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are a few random facts for you….

NASA has offices in a lab in a building in New York City . . . right above Tom’s Restaurant, which you’d recognize as the diner from “Seinfeld”.

You can become a citizen of Bulgaria if you drop $190,000 on real estate and spend two days in the country.

The Statue of Liberty is the tallest statue in the United States.  Number two is . . . a statue of Pegasus and a dragon outside a horse racing track and casino in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

There’s a German word specifically for the weight you gain from overeating when you’re depressed.  The word is “kummerspeck” . . . and it literally translates to “GRIEF BACON.”  Which would be a great name for an indie band.

The astronomer who came up with the Big Bang theory was also a CATHOLIC PRIEST, Monsignor Georges Lemaitre.  He came up with the actual theory, not the TV show, since we KNOW that’s what you thought of.

 

