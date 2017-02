Gotta give it up to my dawg Jayy. One of the most free spirited individuals I know alongside his dude Kazzy Chase. They make great music but are also a strong duo.

Jayy recently released his EP ‘Lost & Found’ and I had the opportunity to hear it early. I remember texting him like ‘yooo this call me is my joint!’

Nonetheless, I was excited to see that he dropped a video for the record as I feel its super strong song and can definitely take off. Check the visual out below!