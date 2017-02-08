Local Couple’s Proposal Goes Viral

When Austin and her boyfriend Nick got in the special VIP meet n’ greet line at the Coliseum at Caesars Palace for Celine Dion, she had no idea what was to come.
They were told they would only have 30 seconds with Celine and that’s when Nick went into action, dropping to one knee and asking for Austin’s hand.
The photos have since gone viral. Celine’s expressions are real, unscripted and priceless.
Here’s to the happy couple. Hear the interview.
when @celinedion is just as shocked as you are at your PROPOSAL !!! 💍😱💗 there are no words to describe this moment! what i thought was just going to be a special night seeing my favorite performer turned out to be a night filled with so much happiness, surprise & celebration with everyone we love & even ended with donuts and ice cream so idk how it could get better! i get to marry the man of my dreams & grow old with my best friend 👴🏼❤️👵🏼 God's timing is so perfect. nothing could be better than this!! #justsaidyes @weddingwire