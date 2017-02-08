Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Local Couple’s Proposal Goes Viral

February 8, 2017 8:22 AM By Spence
When Austin and her boyfriend Nick got in the special VIP meet n’ greet line at the Coliseum at Caesars Palace for Celine Dion, she had no idea what was to come.

They were told they would only have 30 seconds with Celine and that’s when Nick went into action, dropping to one knee and asking for Austin’s hand.

The photos have since gone viral. Celine’s expressions are real, unscripted and priceless.

Here’s to the happy couple. Hear the interview.
 


 

 

 

