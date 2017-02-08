Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, February 8th

February 8, 2017 8:31 AM By Spence
Another day, another win! Spence is now 12 – 0 and the amount of money you can win keeps climbing! The Terrible Herbst Jackpot is now at $373.00, which you can win if you tie Spence but we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Pam from “The Office” is officially allowed back in to what chain restaurant?       A: CHILI’S
  2. A guy sold a Flamin Hot Cheeto on on eBay… and scored a winning bid of $99,000. What’s the Cheeto shaped like?          A: HARAMBE
  3. Battlestar Galactica’s Richard Hatch died Tuesday. What role did he play?        A: CAPTIN APOLLO
  4. There was another famous TV Richard Hatch. He was the first ever winner of which reality competition show?         A: SURVIVOR 
  5. Tom Brady trolled the NFL Commissioner at the Patriots victory parade b y showing off a T-shirt that said what?        A: ROGER THAT!
