Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 2/8/17

February 8, 2017 7:54 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet, 985. KLUC, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, The Good Feeling Story of the Da

It’s been 5 years since firefighter Marc Hadden revived the emergency call that would change his life forever… In 2011, Marc was responding to a phone call from a women suffering from sever abdominal pain, but little did he know that she was actually in Labor! Under pressure, Marc helped to deliver the baby in the back of an ambulance! 2 days later, that baby was put up for adoption… and you’ll never guess who adopted her… It’s today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20a.
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live