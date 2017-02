By Robyn Collins

Kid Cudi visited the set of the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday night, (Feb. 9) and delivered his new jam, “Kitchen.”

Related: Kanye West Praises Kid Cudi’s New Album

Backed by a full string section, drowned in light and shadows, the artist delivered a powerful, but mellow performance of the track from his Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ project.