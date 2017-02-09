Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, February 9th

February 9, 2017 8:40 AM By Spence
30 seconds, Five trivia questions, Think you can beat Spence? We’ll give you $395.00 if you can tie him, but we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Which SNL actor voice Ms Frizzle in Netflix’s revival of “Magic School Bus?”     A: KATE MCKINNON
  2. Which pro golfer got into it with professional autograph seekers at Pebble Beach?       A: JORDAN SPEITH
  3. Which state recently had a guy hit the lottery twice in one year… using the sane quick pick??   A: NEW JERSEY
  4. Among other recent big announcements, who just told the world they are coming out with a number of wine products  under the name, “Grigio Girls”?      A: LADY GAGA
  5. Pictures and videos have surfaced of which member of Ariana Grande’s family looking less than thrilled in the front row Saturday night?       A: HER GRANDMA-HER NONNA
