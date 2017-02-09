Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, February 9, 2017

February 9, 2017 9:21 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Gary Spivey, Spivey, Spivey Podcast, Zoo Podcast, Zoo Vegas

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues.  Tina’s brother wants to set her up on a date, is it worth her time…? Jeanine has been experiencing strange events in her house, and thinks it might be a ghost…?Franko has a job interview today, will he get the job…?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.


				
For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website
