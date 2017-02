Blake is a 6 year old that lives in Hudson, Florida who didn’t want to clean his room because there were to many toys to pick up… Blake’s mother told him to be thankful, and that not everyone can have as many toys as him. Blake immediately sprang from bed and said “I”ll sell out my toys like a lemonade stand!” It’s today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

