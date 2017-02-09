Watch James Corden and Ellen Compete in ‘Finish the Lyric’ Game

By Robyn Collins

The Late Late Show show host James Corden joined Ellen DeGeneres on Ellen, for a Grammy-inspired game called, “Finish the Lyric.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson played the role of game show host, as the two actual television hosts competed.

The contestants had to complete the lyrics of GRAMMY-nominated songs from Taylor Swift, Drake, Chance the Rapper and Rihanna. The game ended in a tie, but not before a few good comedic moments.

Corden will be hosting the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The ceremony will be held on Sunday (Feb. 12. CBS will broadcast the show live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Watch Corden battle Ellen here: