Chet’s Randoms for 2/10/17

Here are a few random facts for you….

Quaker Oats briefly owned a video game company from 1982 to 1983 that made Atari games. They released 14 of them, but nothing was even close to a hit, and they shut down the division.

If the sun exploded, it would take eight minutes and 20 seconds for all the energy to hit us . . . and kill us all.

Indiana has 12 of the 13 largest high school basketball gyms in the country. The only one that’s not in Indiana is in Texas.

The coldest inhabited place on earth is a village called Oymyakon in Siberia, Russia. If you were to go outside naked on an average day, you’d freeze to death in one minute. Its record low temperature is negative 96 degrees Fahrenheit.

John Tyler was president of the U.S. from 1841 to 1845, and died in 1862. And believe it or not, he still has two living GRANDCHILDREN. One is in his 90s and one is in his late 80s.