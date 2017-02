All weeklong, we’re hooking you up with passes into our Exclusive Lounge with Jon Bellion! You’ll be able to not only see him perform, but you’ll get to meet him as well! Plus, you’ll be qualified for the grand prize of a pair of tickets to see him perform at the sold out Twenty One Pilots show on Saturday, February 18th at Mandalay Bay Events Center!

Wanna be the first to know about KLUC events, contests and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!