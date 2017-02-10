Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mistress Kikko In Studio In Honor of “50 Shades Darker”

February 10, 2017 10:13 AM By Spence
Filed Under: 50 Shades Darker, BDSM, dominatrix, Mistress Kikko, riding crop, S&M

What happens when a normal Friday show is amplified with things like ball gags, riding crops and a dominatrix? Actually, we’re not sure…but we laughed a lot.

Las Vegas’ premiere Asian dominatrix, Mistress Kikko spent the morning exercising the tools of her trade.

Thursday, we held a contest to see who would become the object of Kikko’s desire…Intern Sammich drew the short straw. He was forced onto his knees. Encouraged to bark like a dog and for the finale, entered the studio in a gimp mask with wrist cuffs, a collar, leash and nipple clamps.
 


 
If you’d like to contact Kikko email her here

