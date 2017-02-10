Spence’s Challenge: Friday, February 10th

Dominatrix Mistress Kikko is in Studio for today’s Spence’s Challenge, and she’s not letting Spence off easy… Spence wins another today, but gets SPANKED for every answer he gets wrong… and right! Honestly, we just let Mistress Kikko beat up Spence…
Spence is 14-0, with the Terrible Herbst Jackpot now at $423.00 if you tie him and $1423 if you beat him! Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Just hours before the 2006 Grammy’s, which singer was told they had cancer… only to be told they were misdiagnosed? A: KELLY CLARKSON
- Beginning with the 2018 Winter Olympics, who’s replacing Bob Costas as the host of NBC’s Olympics Coverage? A: MIKE TIRICO
- George Clooney and his wife are also expecting twins. What’s his wife’s name? A: AMAL
- If the story is accurate, one of the world’s most iconic structures is about to be enclosed in bulletproof glass. Which one? A: EFFEL TOWER
- Creative Artist Agency’s Christian Carino is dating one of his high profiles clients, whom he shared a bunch of PDA with at the Super Bowl… who’s he dating? A: LADY GAGA