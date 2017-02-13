Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Parody: Chainsmokers “Closer”

February 13, 2017 9:14 AM By Spence
Filed Under: chainsmokers, closer, parodies, parody

“Closer” by the The Chainsmokers is an awesome song. It was the group’s first #1. The lyric video for the track has more than a billion views.

Yes, that’s a billion with a “B.”

However, it’s amazing success does prove one thing: You can have too much of a good thing. I mean, I love me some pizza. But pizza every single day, multiple times a day for eight months straight? You damn right, I would be sick of pizza.

So, in honor of “Closer’s” success, here, then, are the consequences of hearing The Chainsmokers hit even one more single time, according to Spence.

Hear The Chainsmokers’ “Closer” parody song.

More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live