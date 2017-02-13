Spence’s Challenge: Monday, February 13th

Spence hits a milestone with his 300th WIN! Do you have what it takes to beat Spence? Listen and practice for your chance to win $448 if you tie him, and an additional $1000 if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- You can blame President Trump for this one too. Which iconic TV show just scored its highest ratings since 2011…mostly by making fun of the president? A: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
- Which Hall of Fame Quarterback says his jersey from his first Super Bowl win went missing as well? A: BRETT FAVRE
- Which KLUC artist got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday? A: ADAM LEVINE
- Who cussed and started over while singing George Michael’s “Fastlove” on the Grammy’s last night? A: ADELE
- The divorcing stars of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop?” were all smiles on stage at an investing summit here in Las Vegas Friday. Name one of them. A: TAREK AND CHRISTINA