Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, February 13th

February 13, 2017 8:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, Spence, Spences Challenge, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence hits a milestone with his 300th WIN! Do you have what it takes to beat Spence? Listen and practice for your chance to win $448 if you tie him, and an additional $1000 if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. You can blame President Trump for this one too. Which iconic TV show just scored its highest ratings since 2011…mostly by making fun of the president?  A: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
  2. Which Hall of Fame Quarterback says his jersey from his first Super Bowl win went missing as well?      A: BRETT FAVRE
  3. Which KLUC artist got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday?     A: ADAM LEVINE
  4. Who cussed and started over while singing George Michael’s “Fastlove” on the Grammy’s last night?       A: ADELE
  5. The divorcing stars of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop?” were all smiles on stage at an investing summit here in Las Vegas Friday. Name one of them.       A: TAREK AND CHRISTINA
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live