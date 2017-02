Jessica Sharman lost her memory after an unfortunate stroke last March… She could not remember who her friends, family, or boyfriend was. She was beginning to feel disinterested in her boyfriend and could not remember any of the last 7 months of their relationship. He convinced her to go out one last date to win her back… and lets just say, have you ever seen the movie “The Vow?” It’s today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

