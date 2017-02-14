Chet’s Randoms for 2/14/17

Here are a few random facts for you….

The first time a computer successfully ran a piece of software was June of 1948. A computer in England ran a program that was, basically, just a calculator.

When Nokia was founded in Finland in 1865, it made toilet paper and other paper products. They didn’t get into communications until 100 years later.

In 1990, Crayola’s senior crayon maker retired after 37 years . . . and revealed he was actually colorblind.

Arnold Schwarzenegger got paid $75,000 for “Terminator” . . . and $15 million for “Terminator 2” seven years later.

In China, cops prefer GUARD GEESE over guard dogs . . . because geese are more territorial and have better eyesight.