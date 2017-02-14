Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, February 14th

February 14, 2017 8:34 AM By Spence
Do you want to win $473.00? How about $1,473.00? Well you can win all of the money in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot if you tie Spence, but we’ll throw in an extra thousand dollars if you can beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. HBO has plans to air a documentary on one of the biggest WWE stars of all time. Which one?       A: ANDRE THE GIANT
  2. Derek Jeter’s wife is pregnant. What’s her name?     A: HANNAH
  3. Mary Lee South passed away last week. Who is her super famous son?      A: TOM CRUISE
  4. What famous actor just underwent their fifth skin cancer surgery since 2013?        A: HUGH JACKMAN
  5. A Russian model rejected the advances of one of the world’s most famous athletes when he tried to get at her on social media? Which athlete?         A: CRISTIANO RONALDO
