The After the Show Show: Episode 5

February 14, 2017 10:00 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Basically, after our show on 98.5 KLUC, we pop into another studio for candid and insightful discussion of the issues and topics that you care about…no, not really. It’s just “The After the Show Show.”

Laura Corn is the author of New York Times best seller “101 Nights of Great Sex” spends some time with us on “Super Love Week”!  Her book has sold nearly 2 million copies and her fans include Britney Spears, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Heather Locklear.  This book is perfect for Valentine’s Day for you and your partner and she gives Kayla some advice…which then Kayla ends up telling us what she really likes…can we say, “50 Shades style!” Here the full conversation here:

