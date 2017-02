In honor of Valentines Day, Chet decided to tell the romantic story of how his dad and his dad’s wife met. Chet’s father, and his wife, Tova, originally met in college but eventually went their separate ways. Both of them graduated, got married to other people and moved on… But something very special happened when they met again years later… It’s today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.