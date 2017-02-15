Chet’s Randoms for 2/15/17

Here are a few random facts for you…

The word “anorexia” just means the loss of appetite. “Anorexia nervosa” is the correct name of the eating disorder.

New York City has a larger population than 39 states.

The first non-white player in the NBA was Asian. He was a Japanese-American named Wataru Misaka, and he played in three games for the New York Knicks in the 1947-1948 season.

John Steinbeck was late turning in his manuscript for “Of Mice and Men” . . . because his DOG ate an early draft.

Real ninjas didn’t wear all black . . . they wore dark blue, because it was a more effective way to blend in at night.