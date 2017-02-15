Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 2/15/17

February 15, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, anorexia, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, John Steinbeck, Misaka, New York City, ninjas, Random Facts

Here are a few random facts for you…

The word “anorexia” just means the loss of appetite.  “Anorexia nervosa” is the correct name of the eating disorder.

New York City has a larger population than 39 states.

The first non-white player in the NBA was Asian.  He was a Japanese-American named Wataru Misaka, and he played in three games for the New York Knicks in the 1947-1948 season.

John Steinbeck was late turning in his manuscript for “Of Mice and Men” . . . because his DOG ate an early draft.

Real ninjas didn’t wear all black . . . they wore dark blue, because it was a more effective way to blend in at night.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live