Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Goes on an Acid Trip in New ‘Cold’ Video

February 15, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Maroon 5

By Radio.com Staff

Maroon 5 have released the music video for their new single “Cold,” featuring Future as the host with the most.

Related: Adam Levine Won’t Sabotage His Relationships to Make Good Music

In the new clip, Levine is summoned to Future’s house, where he gets a drink spiked with a powerful hallucinogen. From there the night gets trippy as the frontman navigates a party filled with scantily clad women in animal masks, a female body builder, levitating police cars and old ladies having tea.

The video also features a cameo from Levine’s wife and Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

Check out the explicit video on Radio.com.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live