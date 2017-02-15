RANDY UPDATE: She Proposed to Her Boyfriend!

Randy explained yesterday that her boyfriend first started dating Junior year of college and have been dating for 6 years! This year marks their 6th Valentines Day together and she wants to know when the Hell is he going to propose!? She’s tired of waiting and told Chet, Spence, & Kayla that if her boyfriend didn’t propose by dessert, than she would propose to him!

Well Randy called back today to give us an update on how it went… and lets just say, it did not go as planned… Find out what happened, Below!

Find out what she told the team yesterday, Below!