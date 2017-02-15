Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

RANDY UPDATE: She Proposed to Her Boyfriend!

February 15, 2017 7:28 AM By Spence
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, randy, update

Randy explained yesterday that her boyfriend first started dating Junior year of college and have been dating for 6 years! This year marks their 6th Valentines Day together and she wants to know when the Hell is he going to propose!? She’s tired of waiting and told Chet, Spence, & Kayla that if her boyfriend didn’t propose by dessert, than she would propose to him!

Well Randy called back today to give us an update on how it went… and lets just say, it did not go as planned… Find out what happened, Below!


				


Find out what she told the team yesterday, Below!


				



				

			


					


		
More from Spence
Comments

	



	
	


		


			
											

			
Leave a Reply 
		

														


						




	
	







	

		
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

		
	


	

		

			

				Gravatar
			


				

				
				

					
					

				

				

					
					

				

			

	
		

	


	

		

			

				Twitter picture
			


				

				
				
				
				
 You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

			

	
		

	


	

		

			

				Facebook photo
			


				

				
				
				
				
 You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

			

	
		

	


	

		

			

				Google+ photo
			


				

				
				
				
				
 You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

			

	
		

	



	

		
Cancel

		
Connecting to %s

	









	
 
 


						

				
				

			

			



		

		

		
			
		


	



	


	










		

			

				

					
				

			

		

		


		

				
More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

	

	
		
			

			
Sign Up Now
New Podcast
		

	




















	

		

	
















	
			
		

		

			
		
		

	
	
	
	 
	
	
		

			

			

				

					
					
Listen Live