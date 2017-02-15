Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, February 15th

February 15, 2017 8:39 AM By Spence
Spence is now 16-0! Will you be the next P1 to beat him? All you have to do is tie Spence to win $498.00! And we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Rumor was the winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. What breed is she?      A: GERMAN SHEPHERD
  2. Who is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model for the third time?     A: KATE UPTON
  3. Which National Hockey League club fired their coach yesterday?      A: MONTREAL
  4. Warren Buffet and his company have freaked out investors by dumping virtually all off their stock in what company?       A: WALMART
  5. American Girl has released a new doll named Logan Everett that will cost $115. What makes it so special?       A: IT’S MALE
