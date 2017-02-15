Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, February 15th

Spence is now 16-0! Will you be the next P1 to beat him? All you have to do is tie Spence to win $498.00! And we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Rumor was the winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. What breed is she? A: GERMAN SHEPHERD
- Who is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model for the third time? A: KATE UPTON
- Which National Hockey League club fired their coach yesterday? A: MONTREAL
- Warren Buffet and his company have freaked out investors by dumping virtually all off their stock in what company? A: WALMART
- American Girl has released a new doll named Logan Everett that will cost $115. What makes it so special? A: IT’S MALE