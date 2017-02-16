Chet’s Randoms for 2/16/17

Here are a few random facts for you…

Jack Black’s mother, Judith Love Cohen, was an engineer who helped design the Hubble telescope.

Until 1966, NBA teams could claim players who went to college within 50 miles of their arena BEFORE the draft. That’s how teams managed to grab players including Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson.

The House of Representatives expanded to 435 members in 1911, when the population was 94 million. Today there are still 435 members, and the population is around 330 million.

Pineapples were such a major status symbol in Europe in the 1700s, you could rent one to take to a party. Buying one could cost the equivalent of $8,000 in today’s dollars.

The time machine in “Back to the Future” was NOT originally a DeLorean . . . it was a REFRIGERATOR. But Robert Zemeckis was worried it would lead to kids locking themselves in refrigerators, so they changed it.