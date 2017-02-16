OneRepublic Drop New Video for ‘Let’s Hurt Tonight,’ Announce Tour Dates

By Jon Wiederhorn

OneRepublic has released the official music video for current single “Let’s Hurt Tonight.” Directed by David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada, Collateral Beauty) the video was shot in New York City. In addition, the band has issued a brand new remix of the song exclusively at HondaCivicTour.com.

OneRepublic will headline the 2017 Honda Civic Tour, which launches in Kansas City on July 7 and runs through September 12 in Woodlands, Texas. The event will also feature Fitz and The Tantrums and James Arthur.

The tour includes dates in Nashville, Detroit, Cincinnati, Montreal and other North American Cities.

Watch the video for “Let’s Hurt Tonight” below:

The 2017 Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic:

7/7 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center^+

7/8 Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

7/10 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre+

7/11 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center^+

7/13 Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center^+

7/14 Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival*^+

7/15 Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival*^+

7/18 Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion^+

7/19 Clarkstown, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre^+

7/21 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live^+

7/22 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion^+

7/23 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre^+

7/25 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center^+

7/26 Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^+

7/28 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center^+

7/29 Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater^+

8/1 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^+

8/2 Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre^+

8/4 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center^+

8/5 Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion^+

8/6 Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^+

8/9 Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre^+>

8/11 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^+>

8/12 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^+>

8/15 Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre^+>

8/17 Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre^+>

8/18 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place^>

8/19 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome^>

8/21 Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^>

8/22 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre^+

8/23 Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre^+

8/25 Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre^+

8/26 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre^+

8/27 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion^+

8/29 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion+

8/31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum+

9/1 Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre^+

9/2 Anaheim, CA @ HONDA Center+

9/6 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre^+

9/9 Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/11 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion^+

9/12 The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^+

*Non-Live Nation event

^with Fitz and The Tantrums

+with James Arthur