Finally, Chet, Spence and Kayla do some good in this world! Jamie is a P1 who was on her way to work when she heard Randy’s Valentines Day Proposal story on the show, which you can listen to here. It also just so happens that her boyfriend, Russ, was listening to the same story in his car! So what happens Valentines Day night? Well, Jamie came home to a generic box of chocolates that she didn’t think too much about…

Lets just say there was something other than chocolate in the box… Listen Below!