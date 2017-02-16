Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, February 16th

February 16, 2017 9:02 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

The Terrible Herbst Jackpot is now at $523.00, which you can win if you Tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge. We’ll give you an additional $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. A 1939 essay on the possibility of alien life found in a box at a university, was written by which noted statesman?         A: WINSTON CHURCHILL
  2. What TV and movie star testified Wednesday at a Senate hearing on human trafficking?      A: ASTON KUTCHER
  3. A three-year report suggests the basketball coach at which Mountain West Conference university “created a culture of fear and intimidation?”     A: COLORADO STATE
  4. A flight trying to take off from Charlotte hit what yesterday?         A: A DEER
  5. In what city was the 2017 National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship held?    A: LAS VEGAS
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live