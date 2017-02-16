Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, February 16th

The Terrible Herbst Jackpot is now at $523.00, which you can win if you Tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge. We’ll give you an additional $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- A 1939 essay on the possibility of alien life found in a box at a university, was written by which noted statesman? A: WINSTON CHURCHILL
- What TV and movie star testified Wednesday at a Senate hearing on human trafficking? A: ASTON KUTCHER
- A three-year report suggests the basketball coach at which Mountain West Conference university “created a culture of fear and intimidation?” A: COLORADO STATE
- A flight trying to take off from Charlotte hit what yesterday? A: A DEER
- In what city was the 2017 National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship held? A: LAS VEGAS