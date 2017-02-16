Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, February 16, 2017

February 16, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, Gary, Gary Spivey, podcast, Spivey, The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Jordan just got a new job, but is really nervous to start working…? Robin is trying to sell her brothers house, will she sell it? Melissa had a recent death in her house, and want’s to cleanse any spirits that might be there….

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.


				
For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website
More from Zoo Vegas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live