Kathrine and her old boyfriend, Harold, gave up their son for adoption back when she was in college. Now after now years of searching, their son has tracked and found the both of them! Harold was living in a home and had no other children or wives. Now, he has a son, and after breaking up 48 years ago, he might have a new girlfriend… It’s today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

