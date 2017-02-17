Chet’s Randoms for 2/17/17

Here are a few random facts for you…

Baby names in Arizona are like tweets? There’s a law in Arizona that baby names can’t be more than 141 characters: 45 for the first name, 45 for the middle, 45 for the last, and six for a suffix.

Karl Marx’s last words were, quote, “Last words are for fools who haven’t said enough.”

Trampoline was originally a trademarked brand name, and the generic term was “rebound tumbler.” But trampoline eventually became genericized, like aspirin, dry ice, and thermos.

Six people died in the Great Fire of London in 1666. Seven people have died by falling off of the monument built to commemorate it.

The term “soap opera” comes from old dramatic radio shows from the 1920s and ’30s that were sponsored by Procter and Gamble. They would use the shows to plug their soap products.