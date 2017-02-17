Jacob the Movie Guy: Fist Fight

I did not know this but apparently in the movie business, January and February are known as “dump months.” That is, the movie companies “dump” the movies they don’t feel are all that good.

Knowing that, what can you expect from Jacob the Movie Guy’s review of the Charlie Day and Ice Cube comedy, “Fist Fight?”

Two words: Not. Much.

How many popcorns out of four will this “dump month” feature earn? Hear Jacob’s take:

