Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Jacob the Movie Guy: Fist Fight

February 17, 2017 10:02 AM By Spence
Filed Under: charlie day, Fist Fight, ice cube, Jacob the Movie Guy, movie review

I did not know this but apparently in the movie business, January and February are known as “dump months.” That is, the movie companies “dump” the movies they don’t feel are all that good.

Knowing that, what can you expect from Jacob the Movie Guy’s review of the Charlie Day and Ice Cube comedy, “Fist Fight?”

Two words: Not. Much.

How many popcorns out of four will this “dump month” feature earn? Hear Jacob’s take:

Check out Jacob’s review of “50 Shades Darker.
 
See all of Jacob’s reviews and more at ChasingCinema.com.
 

More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live