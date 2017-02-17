Join Us at the Vegas Golden Knights 24-Hour Open House!

Mark your calendars for February 21st and 22nd … you’re hanging out with us inside T-MOBILE ARENA! We’re teaming up with the Vegas Golden Knights for a 24-HOUR OPEN HOUSE extravaganza!

The fun kicks off February 21st at 8 a.m. and runs until 8 a.m. February 22nd!

What’s in store?

Live broadcasts with 98.5 KLUC personalities!

Interactive games and activities for fans of all ages (street hockey, a shooting cage and more!)

Ticket giveaways to the Golden Knights home opener at the top of every hour for the full 24 hours

Hockey Discussions with Golden Knights staff

Ticket Sales and Information Booth will be open for the full 24 hours, including details on the new 11 and 22-game season ticket offerings

Scope out the arena, say hi to your favorite personalities and help us welcome the Vegas Golden Knights! See the full details HERE.