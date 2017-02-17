Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, Feb.17th 2017

February 17, 2017 8:37 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: #spenceschallenge, 98.5, Chet Buchanan, Davey the ShowKiller, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, morning zoo, radio kayla, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrbile herbst, trivia, win money

If you consider yourself a pop culture guru, you’re going to want to listen Tuesday at 7:25a. If you can beat Spence in “Spence’s Challenge”, you could walk away with the Terrible Herbst Jackpot…. over $1,500.

Here are Friday’s questions. Study Up!!

  1. In a Wednesday interview, New Jersey governor Chris Christie ripped which sports team, their stadium, and their fans?            A: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
  2. Monopoly is saying goodbye to which iconic game piece??           A: THIMBLE
  3. After divorcing Tom Cruise, but before marrying Keith Urban… Nicole Kidman was engaged to who?           A: LENNY KRAVITZ
  4. A 7-yr-old wrote a letter to a really big company saying that one day she would like a job there. She got a letter back from the CEO. Which Company?          A: GOOGLE
  5. Scarlett Byrne is going to be one of the first women to pose nude when Playboy starts doing that again. What movie series is she best known for?             A: HARRY POTTER (Malfoy’s Slytherin classmate Pansy Parkinson… also fiancé to Cooper Hefner… Hugh’s son)

 

