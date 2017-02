The German Tesla owner who sacrificed the rear bumper of his Model S (a $70 K car) the to bring an unconscious man’s runaway car to a halt will get free, expedited repairs thanks to the kindness and generosity of Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk. The driver was Manfred Kick, likely saved the life of an unconscious 47 year-old he saw weaving on the Autobahn…It’s today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

