Katy Perry Welcomes Fans to Oblivia

By Radio.com Staff

Katy Perry is welcoming fans to Oblivia.

A new video posted to Perry’s official YouTube channels invites you to visit the world’s “newest and craziest amusement park.”

The dystopian park features rides like The Wheel, Bombs Away and the Great American Dream Drop.

Is this a clue to what the music video for Perry’s new single “Chained to the Rhythm” will look like? The park opens on February 21st, we’ll find out soon.