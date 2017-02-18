I guess it’s better than getting face full of cigarette smoke. Vape shops are popping up all over the place and vapers’ peach fuzz scented clouds are all up in our business. Check out Spence’s Song of the Week. A parody of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” It’s “Vape with You.”





Hear a new Song of the Week every Friday at 8:05.In honor of “50 Shades Darker,” Spence was joined by Mistress Kikko & Intern Sammich in a gimp mask for the song, “Ball Gag.”A parody song of“Shape of You,” ended up sucking…so, Spence threw together a quick tribute to five-time Super Bowl winning quarterback,in this parody to “America, the Beautiful.”The official song of the Trump Inauguration (#AlternativeFact) here’s a parody of the Charlie & the Chocolate Factory classic, “Oompah Loompah.” It’s “Trumpa Lumpa.”When Spence speaks of his minions…we’re of the belief that he’s talking about 12 year old boys. Case and point…”Number Two,” this week’s Song of the Week.Utilizing the song stylings of 1D’sand his hit “This Town,” Check out “Number Two.”face says it all in the first Song of the Week of the ’17 – “Baby, You’re Legal.”